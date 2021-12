This was interesting timing for me to come across this discussion on Facebook. Last week I was trying to think of Christmas traditions that have either completely or mostly disappeared that I wish would make a comeback. On the top of my list was Christmas carolers going door to door and singing to spread Christmas cheer. Then today I see this comment on Facebook about Christmas carolers going to a house at night and causing a problem for the homeowner.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO