Western Graduates Named to Forbes 30 Under 30

A Brighton business owner and seventh-generation farmer recently received national recognition for his work in the agriculture industry. Continuum Ag founder and CEO Mitchell Hora was named one of Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 list for social impact. The 27-year-old founded Continuum Ag in 2015 with a goal to help farmers profit from and improve their soil health. Since opening, the company has worked with others in 36 states and 14 countries. Hora shares his thoughts on being recognized, “It’s just cool to see the validation, to be able to put Washington, Brighton, Ainsworth on the map, that’s kind of fun. It’s a testament to where I come from, to my family and to everyone around who has supported us to get here. But I keep saying that we have a lot of work to do, we’re hardly even started.”

BRIGHTON, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO