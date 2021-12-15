ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Graduates Named to Forbes 30 Under 30

Cover picture for the articleAn effort to bring critical solutions to renewable energy has landed two Western Colorado University alumni on a prestigious list of names. Forbes Magazine has named Western grads Maria Agazio and CJ Gooderham as part of its “30 under 30,” for their cofounding of “Equitable Energy Solutions™ (ESS™).” For more than...

