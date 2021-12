For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The toolkit health professionals can use against COVID-19 could expand a bit by the end of December. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expected the Food and Drug Administration to make a decision this month on his company's COVID antiviral pill. The FDA has a "very high sense of urgency," Bourla told CNBC on Tuesday.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO