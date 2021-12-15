ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Which search engine serves up the most conspiracy theories?

By Chris Stokel-Walker
inputmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne in five adults in the U.S. believe their own country played a role in the 9/11 attacks. One in three believe Big Pharma is hiding harmful side effects caused by vaccines. Thirty-seven percent believe the world is ruled by a cabal of people who go by the name the New...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

How to Delete Your Google Search History Forever

Some things are just way too embarrassing to ask a real person, so we ask Google instead. To make sure that not a soul sees your most recent Google searches (whatever they may be, we won’t judge), there’s an easy way to delete them after!. Google actually released the “quick-delete”...
INTERNET
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
CBS News

Facebook whistleblower fears Meta's plan for the metaverse

Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, is racing to build the "metaverse," and Frances Haugen is worried. The company's notorious struggles to moderate content on its social media platform bode ill for Meta's ability to control what is posted in the virtual world, said Haugen, the former Facebook product manager who told lawmakers in October that Facebook prioritizes profit over user safety and programs its algorithms to promote divisive content.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
TechRepublic

How to change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge

It is possible to change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge, but predictably the setting is buried deep inside the menu system. We help you navigate the labyrinth. The Microsoft Edge web browser serves as the default browser for Windows personal computers. For the most part, Edge fulfills its default role well, and most users are satisfied to use it for general web browsing, except for one glaring problem—Bing is Edge's default search engine.
SOFTWARE
enplugged.com

Meta Tags, Keywords, and Search Engines, Oh My

Are you avoiding that crucial step, waiting until everything is just right? Doing all your research to make sure you don’t “do it” wrong? Well, your not alone. Many folks who could be making tons of money online, are missing out because of their internet-phobia. Companies that know what they are doing, charge an arm and a leg to produce an effective website. But with all the millions of searches going on every minute, there must be room for us!
INTERNET
Searchengineland.com

Google confirmed serving issue with Google Search results

“There’s an ongoing issue with our serving system in Google Search that’s affecting a small number of sites,” Google said on Twitter Thursday morning. Google confirmed at 11:30am ET, that it fixed the issue. The issue started at about 4:30 a.m. ET and lasted several hours. The...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Engines#Google Search#Conspiracy Theories#Big Pharma#The University Of Bern#Yahoo#Democratic#Republican
Android Police

Facebook's utterly unnecessary Meta rebrand has hit the Play Store

One of the highlights, or rather, weirdest moments of 2021 was when Facebook announced its abrupt name-change. From that point onwards, the company itself has been known as Meta, coinciding with news of its increased focus on this whole “metaverse” thing. In the weeks that followed we started to see the new Meta name pop up across Facebook's whole ecosystem of apps. That momentum has made it to the Play Store, with the company’s apps now showing that they come from Meta Platforms, Inc.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Despite earlier promises, Google still allowed climate change denial ads

Back in October, Google made the welcome announcement that it would cease allowing “ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” giving itself a deadline of November 6 to remove those materials from spaces like Google Ads and YouTube. Well over a month has passed since that date, however, and the company is dragging its feet to fulfill its promises.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

Google Drive could soon start locking your files

Google has announced a new policy for cloud storage service Drive, which will soon begin to restrict access to files deemed to be in violation of the company’s policies. As explained in a new blog post, Google will take active steps to identify files hosted on its platform that are in breach of either its Terms of Service or abuse program policies.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

7 social media strategies that IT companies can use to attract new users in 2022

When it comes to increasing brand awareness and gaining more loyal customers, social networking is a must. Starting from zero can be intimidating, especially if you have high hopes of becoming an industry thought leader with a huge following. But even overnight sensations don’t happen overnight, and brands don’t go viral by accident. With a few simple yet targeted strategies, you can become a social networking pro. Whether you want to grow your business and gain more customers, follow these seven social networking strategies and tips that top IT companies are using to grow their followings.
INTERNET
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Nonprofits have the answers to improve social media: Big Tech has the resources to make it happen

While this data — and the knowledge that Facebook ignored these concerns — is troubling, understanding social media’s impact on mental health isn’t all that simple. In fact, there’s a strong argument to be made that social media can offer safe, affirming spaces and connections for young people on the journey to discover themselves and their identities.
INTERNET
Phys.org

Hate speech on social media is fueled by users' shared moral concerns

People whose moral beliefs and values align closely with other members of their online communities—including those on social networks Gab and Reddit—are more prone to radicalization, according to new USC research. Researchers at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences had theorized that a high level...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy