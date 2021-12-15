Take a “First Day” group hike Jan. 1 at Gulf State Park

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Two hour, 4 mile hike on wooded trails through the scenic campground, some hills. Expect to encounter lots of roots and rocks along the trail, we will need to step over or under some blowdowns, lots of leaves and pine needles on trails. Hiking poles strongly recommended. Bring fluid for hydration. Ticks are still active. Driving directions: Take Rte 6 to Exit 2, Rte 130 and turn N. Stay on Rte 130 until you see entrance sign for Shawme Crowell on L, drive past entrance booth and follow road until you come to open space and paved cutout on R. Park along road off pavement if possible. From Sagamore Bridge take 1st exit and at bottom of ramp turn R at lights, follow Sandwich Rd and merge left on 6A and then turn R onto Rte 130. Turn into Shawme Crowell on right and turn right drive past entrance booth and follow road until you come to open space and paved cutout on R. Park along road off pavement if possible. Meet at 12:45 PM.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO