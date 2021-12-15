O’Hare International Airport Is Travelers’ Favorite

“Global Traveler” Magazine Names O’Hare “Best Airport in North America” for 18th Consecutive Year

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) is proud to share that Global Traveler (GT) magazine has named O’Hare International Airport as the "Best Airport in North America” for the 18th consecutive year and “Best Airport Dining” for the second consecutive year. The travel and lifestyle magazine for international business travelers revealed their Reader Survey winners at an awards reception held last night in Los Angeles.

"O'Hare Airport is a premier, world-class airport that continues to grow and modernize for the future of travel," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "I'm thrilled that our travel experience, from food to efficiency, has been recognized by Global Traveler's readers, and I look forward to the continued improvements at both our city's airports."

"On behalf of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, we are honored that Global Traveler’s readers have recognized their good experiences at O'Hare International Airport,” said CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee. “We continue to make critical investments in the future of both O’Hare and Midway and are working to improve the traveler experience by offering world-class dining, shopping, passenger amenities and family-friendly facilities.”

Recently the Airport Transit System (ATS) reopened for service to and from Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 5, as well as the Multi-Modal Facility (MMF) for rental cars, Economy Parking Lot F, Kiss 'n' Fly, Pace buses and Metra. Further, amenities like the Fly with Butch O’Hare Family Lounge in Terminal 2 and the Yoga Room in Terminal 3 have reopened for passengers to enjoy.

O’Hare airport is also proud to offer a variety of food, beverage and retail concessions, with new low-touch operations and vending machines opening soon. Details, including promotions and special events, are available at www.flychicago.com/ohare/eatshopmore/Pages/default.aspx

"Congratulations to Chicago O’Hare International Airport for winning “Best Airport in North America” and “Best Dining Airport” in the 2021 voting," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "These awards are for multiple years, which shows great stability. It is a testament to the fine service and concessions at O’Hare. I look forward to my next trip to the city, when I can once again experience the award-winning airport."

The results of GT magazine’s Reader Survey Awards are currently out in its December issue.

About the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA): The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) is self-supporting, using no local or state tax dollars for operations or capital improvements at O’Hare and Midway International Airports. Chicago’s airports offer service to over 260 nonstop destinations worldwide, including 47 foreign countries, combined. Together, Chicago’s airports serve more than 105 million passengers each year and generate approximately $60 billion in annual economic activity for the region. Please visit www.flychicago.com to learn more about the Chicago Department of Aviation.