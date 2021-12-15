ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Logic's 1-800-273-8255 led to call surge to suicide line, study suggests

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2017 song by US rapper Logic - named after the phone number of the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - led to a large increase in calls to the helpline, researchers have found. A new report into the impact of the song 1-800-273-8255 noted spikes in calls for...

www.bbc.co.uk

WSOC Charlotte

Study: Hit song saved lives from suicide

A song by hip-hop artist Logic, “1-800-273-8255,” is being credited for saving hundreds of lives by a new study published in The BMJ, a medical journal. The study, which looked at suicide data and calls to the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, found performances of the song, whose title is the number to the lifeline, led to an increase in calls to the hotline and a decrease in suicides.
MENTAL HEALTH
Complex

Study Finds Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” Aided in Preventing Hundreds of Suicides, Rapper Responds

A new study has found Logic’s hit song “1-800-273-8255,” released in April 2017, actually prevented suicides during its run. As reported by CNN, a study published Monday by the medical journal the BMJ shows that during the course of three time periods in particular, there were 10,000 more calls to the suicide lifeline and a 5.5 percent reduction in suicides among 10- to 19-year-olds. Those three time periods were 34 days after the release of “1-800-273-8255,” after Logic’s performance of the song at the 2017 VMAs, and after his performance of it at the 2018 Grammys. That reduction equated to 245 less deaths by suicide during those periods.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessia Cara
thebrag.com

It turns out the Logic hit ‘1-800-273-8255’ actually saved lives from suicide

It turns out that the Logic hit ‘1-800-273-8255’ actually helped save lives, according to a new study. Taking its name from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s phone number, the rapper’s 2017 track was one of the most divisive hits of that year. Some of Logic’s fellow rappers were rather unkind about it; fans praised it for its sincere effort to aid mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Insider

Rapper Logic's song '1-800-273-8255,' titled after the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, saved hundreds of lives, a study found

In April 2017, rapper Logic released the song "1-800-273-8255." The title is the number of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. A study released on Monday found that the song helped reduce suicides and save lives. A song by the rapper Logic titled "1-800-273-8255," the number of the National Suicide Prevention...
CELEBRITIES
happymag.tv

Logic song linked to decline in US suicide rates

Research finds the US rapper contributed to a reduction in suicides and an increase in calls to the prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255. Logic’s popular 2017 single 1-800-273-8255 has proven to be more than just a commercial success, with a new study finding evidence that the song is directly linked to more people reaching out for crisis support as well as a decrease in suicide-related deaths.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Crisis
Billboard

Study Claims Logic’s ‘1-800-273-8255’ Anthem Saved Hundreds of Lives

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a suicide attempt that may be triggering for some. In the days after Logic performed his emotional single “1-800-273-8255” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, calls to the number — which connects callers to the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — increased by 50%, according to the organization. But a new study from the BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical trade journal from the British Medical Association, reported that in addition to soliciting almost 10,000 more calls to the Lifeline, the performance can also be tied to a 5.5% reduction in suicide rates among 10-19-year-olds.
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

Study Proves This Recent Popular Song Led To a Decrease In Actual Suicides

More stuff like this, please. GREAT to see music making an actual difference. It’s not country but it is very cool – researchers from the Medical University of Vienna have concluded that the song “1-800-273-8255” by hip hop artist Logic released in 2018 contributed to both an increase in calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and a drop in actual suicides.
MUSIC
