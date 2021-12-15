Logic's 1-800-273-8255 led to call surge to suicide line, study suggests

A new study has found Logic’s hit song “1-800-273-8255,” released in April 2017, actually prevented suicides during its run. As reported by CNN, a study published Monday by the medical journal the BMJ shows that during the course of three time periods in particular, there were 10,000 more calls to the suicide lifeline and a 5.5 percent reduction in suicides among 10- to 19-year-olds. Those three time periods were 34 days after the release of “1-800-273-8255,” after Logic’s performance of the song at the 2017 VMAs, and after his performance of it at the 2018 Grammys. That reduction equated to 245 less deaths by suicide during those periods.

