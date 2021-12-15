PHOTOS: Panels Installed on Façade of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a new ride that is set to open in EPCOT’s Future World in the summer of 2022. It’s part of EPCOT’s big transformation that is currently underway and has already brought us the new Creations Shop, Club Cool, and 3 new neighborhoods! The ride is one of the longest indoor roller coasters in the world and is described as a family-friendly omnicoaster, which means that the ride vehicles will spin a full 360 degrees on the track while traveling at high speeds. And, Disney just got one big step closer to completing the attraction!

