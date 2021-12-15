ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Panels Installed on Façade of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrew members were installing paneling on the front of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind building today. The façade has been exposed blue sheeting for months...

wdwnt.com

