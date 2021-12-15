ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Susman Godfrey Year-End Bonuses Soar Above Market Rate

By Brenda Sapino Jeffreys
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a really good time to be an associate at Susman Godfrey, the Houston-based litigation...

www.law.com

