ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pair of Red Wings players placed on COVID-19 protocol list

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Red Wings have dealt with a handful of players landing on the COVID-19 protocol list, and now that list has...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard lands new gig

According to his agent, former Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard has landed a new gig. On Wednesday, Dan Milstein took to Twitter to announce that Howard has joined Gold Star Hockey as Director of Player Development. Congrats, Jimmy!. Jimmy Howard joins Gold Star Hockey as Director of Player Development....
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Danny Dekeyser
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Marc Staal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Detroit Red Wings
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL pushes back multiple Week 15 games due to COVID-19

COVID-19 is currently wreaking its havoc across the NFL and because of that, the league announced on Friday that multiple games have been pushed back. As you can see below, the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns has been moved to Monday night, while the Seahawks vs. Rams and Washington Football Team vs. Eagles will be played on Tuesday night.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy