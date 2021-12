Have you heard of Tagless in Herkimer? They help out the community but need someone new to run it. Maybe it could be you?. Tagless is a store that for many is a total godsend in the Mohawk Valley. Basically, it is a store that through donation gives back to the community in the form of free clothing. The entire effort has been to make people feel more comfortable in clothing. The owners of the business grew up with little and know the importance of that.

