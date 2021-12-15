ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Merry Christmas

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet us never forget the true meaning of Christmas. Of a baby just born who the world would soon know. Never before had there been such a sight. Would the Son of a King have to suffer this plight?. Are there no armies to lead? Are there no...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

FESTIVAL
Pleasanton Express

Santa Letters—A Christmas tradition

A family tradition that brings such joy is reading the Santa letters in the Pleasanton Express. Our Christmas edition is our largest and mostread edition. It is filled with Santa letters and advertisements from local businesses who wish the community a Merry Christmas. The Santa letters are funny, touching and heartwarming. Requests for gifts extravagant as the newest iPhone and for needs as deep as clothing for a sibling are written with care.
PLEASANTON, TX
#Merry Christmas
Festival
Society
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton Express Christmas Story Contest deadline on Dec. 17

The Pleasanton Express invites its readers to enter its annual “Brush Country Christmas Story” Contest. The story can be fiction or true; humorous or serious. The Pleasanton Express will pay the two winners $50 each– one for the serious story category and one for the humorous story category. Stories are limited to a maximum of 750 words and the deadline for receiving entries is at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.
PLEASANTON, TX
