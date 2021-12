One of the newest electric vehicle startups, Rivian Automotive Inc., is planning construction on a $5 billion factory in Georgia. By beginning construction next year, Rivian is making a statement about its expected sales growth. The Rivian electric vehicle plant will cost $5 billion and is a high-risk bet to place on steady sales growth over the next few years. Although so far, it seems like the demand for the Rivian R1T pickup truck and Rivian R1S SUV is massive.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO