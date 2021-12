We now have several segments confirmed for next week’s episode of RAW. First, we’ll see Maryse as the featured guest on “The Cutting Edge”. She’ll be there to address her tension with The Miz on this past week’s episode of RAW. For those who didn’t see it, The Miz used his wife as a shield to stop an attempted spear from “The Rated R Superstar”.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO