It is very conceivable that the right side of West Virginia’s offensive line will be made up entirely of Spring Valley High School products. Tight end Corbin Page, the top prospect in the Mountain State this season, made that possible when he signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Mountaineers next season. He follows one of his old high school teammates, tackle Wyatt Milum, who joined WVU as the top recruit in the 2021 class from West Virginia.

MOUNTAIN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO