2021 SASE Trends Report Shines a Light on SASE Adoption

The way retailers conduct business has transformed! Newer technologies, including more connected devices and cloud-based SaaS applications, are being added to better engage with customers, streamline operations, and drive profits. With the recent pandemic, every retailer has significantly increased their online footprint along with their brick-and-mortar environments to retain customers. In addition, they are expanding their capabilities like Wi-Fi connectivity, ATM/kiosks, interactive systems to inventory, virtual reality, and next-generation Point of Sale (POS) systems to improve the customer experience. These have significantly strained the retailer’s infrastructure and bandwidth consumption. Their traditional network architecture has failed them from multiple outages, bandwidth restrictions to limited security, and zero visibility leading to poor user experience. Moreover, it simply cannot support these newer technologies without adding high costs, IT resources, and complexity. During their busiest months of the year - the holiday season - these challenges amplify, causing millions in lost business and customer satisfaction.
Comments / 0