In today’s NHL rumors rundown, after another loss, Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland is expected to speak to the media on Wednesday. Is a change coming? Meanwhile, Anton Khudobin of the Dallas Stars cleared waivers and Joe Pavelski is set to become an unrestricted free agent but is hoping to stay in Dallas. The Arizona Coyotes are gauging the market on defenseman Jakob Chychrun and Trevor Zegras responds to John Tortorella’s comments on his “Michigan goal” assist. Finally, where are most NHL players who are being considered for the Olympic team at when it comes to participation?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO