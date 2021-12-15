Puma and Adidas: the brothers who hated each other

Nordstrom is taking steps to become your trusted new watch reseller.
With the help of the UK’s largest second-hand timepiece distributor, Watchfinder & Co., the department store is now offering an exclusive range of pre-owned models. The curated selection from the likes of Cartier, Breitling, Rolex and Jaeger-LeCoultre is available online and in-store at the retailer’s Seattle location, while supplies last. Stocked with bestselling, vintage and limited-edition examples, the assortment is priced at up to $10,000 per model.
This partnership marks Nordstrom’s first entry into the pre-owned watch space, which is being introduced to shoppers via their fine jewelry sector. The company...
