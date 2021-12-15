Puma and Adidas: the brothers who hated each other

Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA right now, and as a result, he has been able to get himself a signature sneaker deal with Adidas. Lillard has been dropping shoes for about eight seasons now, and for the last few weeks, fans have been waiting on the Adidas Dame 8. Well, luckily for the fans out there, they got their wish as the shoe was officially unveiled in four new offerings.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO