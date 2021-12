The Wood County Educational Service Center has named Kyrah Underwood as Student of the Month for December. She is the daughter of Melissa Underwood of Rossford. Kyrah is a senior with a cumulative GPA of 3.8. She has been honored with Promethean Awards for honor roll and chemistry. She is a member of International Club and Serving Our Soldiers (SOS) Club and has been involved in the RHS gymnastics team.

