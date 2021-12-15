ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Steelers Week 14 Stock Report – Who’s Up, Who’s Down?

By Ross McCorkle
Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers have a real penchant for keeping games interesting, whether in win or loss. No game represented that as much as the Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. After falling 29-0 at one point, the Steelers were just a play away from forcing overtime and nearly...

FanSided

Steelers: Dark-horse Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game

A potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been the subject of retirement rumors throughout this season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Roethlisberger privately informed some people within the Steelers’ organization that he expects this season to be his final playing quarterback for the franchise:
Ben Roethlisberger
Joe Haeg
Ahkello Witherspoon
steelersnow.com

Titans Rule Out Six Players vs. Steelers with Injury, Including Starters Jenkins, Long, Saffold

Six Tennessee Titans have been ruled out for the team’s visit to Pittsburgh this Sunday as a result of injury, the team announced on Friday. Starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle), starting left guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder), starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. (hamstring), fullback Tory Carter (ankle) and rotational defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee) and Teair Tart (ankle) will all miss the Titans’ Week 15 game against the Steelers.
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Continues Climb Up NFL.com’s QB Index For Second Straight Week

Two straight strong weeks throwing the football, two straight weeks rising up NFL.com’s QB Index for Pittsburgh Steelers’ veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Fresh off of a vintage performance against the Minnesota Vikings eight days ago, Roethlisberger finds himself inching closer and closer to the top 20 in NFL.com’s QB Index compiled by Gregg Rosenthal.
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – ILB Robert Spillane – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
Steelers Depot

Keith Butler Still Looking For ‘A Bit More Sense Of Urgency’ From Ahkello Witherspoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now been without starting cornerback Joe Haden for an extended period of time. He has missed the past four games, and it’s not clear whether or not he will even be back this week. He just returned to practice on a limited basis, so today will be an important day on that front, testing out his injured foot.
Steelers Depot

Watt: Steelers Must Be ‘Aware’ Of Titans’ Ryan Tannehill And Scrambling Abilities

Another week, another athletic quarterback who can make plays with his legs that the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to be prepared for. After dealing with the likes of Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, the Steelers are preparing for the likes of Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill, one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Heinz Field.
tulanehullabaloo.com

NFL playoffs: Who’s in? Who’s out?

After week 14 full of intense matchups of teams competing for playoff positioning, there is still plenty of football left to play. Victory is becoming increasingly important as the season progresses. With COVID-19 cases piling up around the league and critical matchups coming up in the next week, let’s take a look at the playoff picture so far in both conferences:
