MANCHESTER, N.H. — The urgent demand for child care providers in New Hampshire is exposing flaws in government programs designed to support low-income child care workers. Officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services said they have pumped $100 million into child care since the start of the pandemic, but the crisis is worse now than it's ever been. Close to $30 million remains untouched. Officials said they have until 2024 to allocate the funds that are required to be used for long-range solutions to the child care issue in the state.

