Temperature Check

Peer victimization can cause patient distress and health risks, including issues with sleep. Patients can experience sleep dysfunction due to many different physical, psychiatric, and psychological causes. Being an adult victim of peer victimization is one of the causes that is becoming more recognized in the medical literature as a source of patient distress and health risks. The terminology to define this type of experience is inconsistent and vague, and it can be described as being a victim of bullying, intimidation, harassment, narcissist abuse, or being a part of frenemy relationships.1 Generally, the intensity is defined as mild to moderate, and it is seen as a recurrent behavior. There is not an established screening tool that is used to identify adult recipients of peer victimization, and some patients might not consciously consider it a cause of their health issues. In fact, some patients may not recognize sleep as the source of their health issues.

