Mental Health

Temperature Check

By Amanda Calhoun, MD, MPH
Psychiatric Times
 3 days ago

How I navigate the supervisor-supervisee relationship as a Black female resident, activist, and scholar in anti-Black racism—and how a "temperature check" can help. You know, I am not typically attracted to Black men, but…” said my non-Black attending as we walked down the hallway to our next patient. I did not...

www.psychiatrictimes.com

Psychiatric Times

Resiliency in BPD Treatment

Why is resiliency important for patients with borderline personality disorder—and the clinicians who treat them?. About 14 million Americans will be diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) at some point in their lives. In this Mental Health Minute video, Karen L. Jacob, PhD, program director of the Gunderson Residence and assistant professor of psychology in the Harvard Medical School Department of Psychiatry, discusses BPD and how clinicians can integrate resiliency into the treatment process for patients with BPD.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Psychiatrists and Other People of the Year

Why don’t psychiatrists and mental health professionals ever seem to win People of the Year awards?. This is the time of year where major awards go to people, some of them deemed heroic. Almost by definition, they are likely to benefit society and mental well-being, though there is the possibility of negative influence to consider, too.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Higher Rates of Anxiety, Depression Reported Among Minority Children

Research also shows increased prevalence of social risks and unmet social needs. A study found that racial and ethnic minority children experienced increased rates of anxiety, depression, and social risks during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, led by researchers from Boston Medical Center (BMC),1 included 168...
KIDS
Psychiatric Times

Adult Bullying and Sleeping Problems

Peer victimization can cause patient distress and health risks, including issues with sleep. Patients can experience sleep dysfunction due to many different physical, psychiatric, and psychological causes. Being an adult victim of peer victimization is one of the causes that is becoming more recognized in the medical literature as a source of patient distress and health risks. The terminology to define this type of experience is inconsistent and vague, and it can be described as being a victim of bullying, intimidation, harassment, narcissist abuse, or being a part of frenemy relationships.1 Generally, the intensity is defined as mild to moderate, and it is seen as a recurrent behavior. There is not an established screening tool that is used to identify adult recipients of peer victimization, and some patients might not consciously consider it a cause of their health issues. In fact, some patients may not recognize sleep as the source of their health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Exploring the Link Between Migraine and PTSD

Are common genes and signaling pathways involved in PTSD and migraine?. Previous studies have found links between migraine and other psychiatric disorders, including bipolar disorder, peripartum depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.1-3 Now, research points to a common genetic basis for both migraine and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).4 The results further suggest shared risk factors, thus partially explaining the comorbidity of these conditions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Insider

A future doctor's illustration of a Black fetus went viral. Experts explain the importance of Black bodies in medical diagrams.

Chidiebere Ibe, a medical illustrator from Nigeria, posted a picture of a Black fetus in November. The illustration went viral and sparked a conversation about representation. Diversity could improve outcomes and make patients and doctors of color feel seen, Ibe said. When Chidiebere Ibe, a medical illustrator, posted a picture...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

APA, SAMHSA App Named 2021 Best Health Care Mobile Application

App allows users with serious mental illness to create and share a psychiatric advance directive. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) announced that the My Mental Health Crisis Plan app was named Best Health Care Mobile Application by the 2021 MobileWebAwards. Developed by SMI Adviser, the My Mental Health Crisis Plan...
CELL PHONES
Psychiatric Times

Conference Presents Clinical Reviews and Updates

Psychiatric Times, your go-to source for what is relevant and important in the field, is pleased to share the following highlights from the 2021 Neuroscience Education Institute Congress. CONFERENCE REPORTER. Psychiatric TimesTM attended the 2021 Neuroscience Education Institute Congress in November, which welcomed both live and virtual attendees to their...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Psychiatric Times

Daytime Negative Thoughts Have an Impact on Sleep

Recent research shows that daytime thoughts can interfere with sleep just as much as nighttime thoughts. Most patients are well aware that anxious thoughts at bedtime can keep them up at night. Recent research also shows that it is not just nighttime thoughts that interfere with sleep—daytime thoughts can interfere with sleep as well. Additionally, anxious thoughts involve several distinct features. Worry and rumination are specific types of anxious thoughts. While they often coexist and have some similar features, worry and rumination are not the same, and they each independently impact insomnia.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Pressure?

If you have high blood pressure, it’s essential you take the proper steps to manage the condition. Diet, exercise, and any medications prescribed by your doctor will help you get your blood pressure down to a healthy level. In addition, you should think about what beverages you drink. Cutting back...
HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH

