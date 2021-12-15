APA, SAMHSA App Named 2021 Best Health Care Mobile Application

Mental health: a crucial component of the new global reality. There is little doubt that, nowadays, globalization is among the most prominent topics of discussions and studies in practically all types of academic and professional disciplines. Many factors have contributed to this development but, particularly in the last 5 or 6 decades, technological advances in communication and transportation, as well as migrations of all kinds across the world, are considered its main sources.1 Thus, globalization exhibits a rather ambiguous image of glorious machine-based achievements and profoundly uncertain—and at times, chaotic—human experiences. Health, then, becomes a reality to handle in the global context, and its care rests with the demands, expectations, and hopes of billions of people. Sequential reasoning leads next to mental health as a crucial component of the new “global reality,” one that had already acquired a growing presence, long before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
