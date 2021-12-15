ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APA, SAMHSA App Named 2021 Best Health Care Mobile Application

By Erin O'Brien
Psychiatric Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApp allows users with serious mental illness to create and share a psychiatric advance directive. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) announced that the My Mental Health Crisis Plan app was named Best Health Care Mobile Application by the 2021 MobileWebAwards. Developed by SMI Adviser, the My Mental Health Crisis...

