APA, SAMHSA App Named 2021 Best Health Care Mobile Application

How I navigate the supervisor-supervisee relationship as a Black female resident, activist, and scholar in anti-Black racism—and how a "temperature check" can help. You know, I am not typically attracted to Black men, but…” said my non-Black attending as we walked down the hallway to our next patient. I did not listen to the rest. Fortunately, she was not looking at me as she spoke. If she had been, my facial expression would have clearly communicated my disdain. Listening to this attending sexualize Black men, which is a longstanding racist behavior,1 was not something I ever wanted to do—let alone as I was being supervised during a clinical rotation in my first year of residency. Racist statements are cognitively disarming when I am trying to learn how to be a psychiatrist. But, as a Black resident, I have learned to deal with them—I have to.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO