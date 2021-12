The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency is gearing up for winter and what it could do to cause possible restrictions while driving. Darrell Sanders is EMA Director and says they now have help from Shan Sheridan with the Chamber to help communicate with the manufacturing factories in the area. He says they usually “look the other way” for semis when there are travel restrictions for driving in the county. Sanders says that’s because he knows they are headed toward the interstate where the roads are usually better, and they aren’t messing with supply deadlines. He also is looking to get more weather radios in people’s hands who need them , particularly living in the country.

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO