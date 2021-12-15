Pistol Annies share the music video for live performance of ‘Snow Globe’

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi teamed up for their new track “Just Look Up” last week, and now the two have shared a live performance video for the song. Taken from the soundtrack for Adam McKay’s new dark comedy Don’t Look Up, which debuted on Netflix on Friday, “Just Look Up” is a grandiose ballad about the end of the world. The two came together for a gorgeous live performance of the track, and the clip even includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s characters from the film as they watch on.

