Laura Dern's skin completely transformed on the set of Big Little Lies. The actress was working with makeup artist Simone Siegl while filming the second season of the show when Siegl began using True Botanicals' Pure Radiance Oil to prep her skin for makeup. "I'm not kidding," says Dern. "Within three weeks of her constantly using it on me in the morning, my skin changed." It not only looked brighter, but there was an evenness she hadn't seen since she was pregnant (women often experience skin changes because of the hormonal fluctuations). She says: "I haven't done anything to my face other than use skin care, and my girlfriends are saying that my skin looks more youthful and healthier than it did ten years ago."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO