ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US Fed Will Move Quicker To Face Down Inflation

By Heather SCOTT
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. The central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Entrepreneur

Fed Fuelling Inflation

The Broad Market Index was down 1.94% last week and 54% of stocks out-performed the index. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more With most U.S. companies now having...
BUSINESS
Nevada Current

Why spending $2 trillion over ten years won’t make inflation worse

Policy, politics and progressive commentary One of the main concerns raised by critics of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it will drive up inflation, which is already running at the fastest pace in four decades. The Senate is currently considering a roughly US$2 trillion bill passed by the House that would spend money on health care, […] The post Why spending $2 trillion over ten years won’t make inflation worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair
The Conversation U.S.

Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns – an economist explains why the $2 trillion bill would be unlikely to drive up prices

One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview that he couldn’t support the bill in its current form because of the impact he says it would have on increasing consumer prices and the national debt. The decision effectively killed one of Biden’s top economic priorities. The Senate had been considering the roughly US$2 trillion bill passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seattle Times

The Fed attacks inflation, with risks in tow

In the 1970s, we suffered through “stagflation” — a stagnant economy and high inflation. Now, for a few months at least, we experienced “boomflation” — a booming economy and high inflation. Consider: Household savings are up. The median balance of household checking accounts was...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
International Business Times

Stocks Rally On Inflation-fighting Fed And BoE

World stock markets rallied Thursday after the US Federal Reserve laid out inflation-fighting plans and the BoE hiked rates from record lows. Asian equities leapt after the Fed plotted a more hawkish path by speeding up the taper of its pandemic financial support and flagged a number of interest rate hikes over the coming years.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US Fed confirmed tightening of its monetary policy to combat high inflation

The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 76.28 levels and traded in the range of 76.07-76.31 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 76.09 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.2528 levels. The USDINR pair was largely steady after the US Fed confirmed tightening of its monetary policy to combat high inflation, in line with market expectations.
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
Gazette

Fed moves to accelerate rate hikes to limit inflation

The Federal Reserve is positioning to raise interest rates at least three times next year in response to high inflation. Officials at the central bank issued projections Wednesday signaling the rate hikes, a faster pace than investors had expected. In a statement, the officials also said that they would begin scaling back their massive monthly bond purchases by $30 billion, meaning that the program is set to end early next year, months earlier than planned.
BUSINESS
Dallas News

Fed moves to tamp down inflation, signals three interest rate hikes next year

Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the hottest inflation in a generation by shifting to an earlier end of their asset-buying program and signaling they favor raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than economists were expecting. Heralding one of the most hawkish policy pivots in years,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy