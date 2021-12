David Njoku had a hard time grasping the fact he couldn't be on the field as he watched the Browns earn a win over the Ravens. Njoku, the fifth-year TE veteran who missed the Week 14 game at FirstEnergy Stadium after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, felt fine. He was asymptomatic when his positive test came back earlier in the week, and he stayed asymptomatic all the way through Thursday, when he was back on the active roster.

