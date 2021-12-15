ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

AC Milan vs Napoli Picks, Predictions and Odds Dec 19

By Nick Borrman
wagertalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Sunday’s AC Milan vs Napoli Series A showdown. Both teams come into this match after dropping points last weekend. AC Milan settled for a 1-1 draw at Udinese while Napoli inexcusably lost 0-1 at home to lowly Empoli. Stay...

www.wagertalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

AC Milan vs Napoli live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

AC Milan host Napoli tonight in a huge fixture in the Serie A title race. Both sides made impressive starts to the season and were unbeaten until November, but have faltered in recent weeks and instead it is Inter Milan who lead the way at the top of the table. Milan have two wins in their last six league fixtures and were held by Udinese last time out, while Napoli’s poor form continued as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Empoli. A 4-0 win over Lazio in late November is their only win out of the last six...
UEFA
goal.com

AC Milan vs Napoli: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Rossoneri are a point adrift of first-placed Inter in Serie A, while Spalletti's men will be looking to overtake them with a win. A potential Serie A Scudetto showdown takes place at San Siro on Sunday, as AC Milan take on Napoli. The Rossoneri went into the weekend a...
UEFA
Tribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli expects major test against Napoli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli expects a major test against Napoli this evening. Pioli is wary facing Napoli, despite their recent inconsistency. He said, “We're doing very well in the first half of the season, there are still two games left. I'd like to go past last year's total of 43 points. Tomorrow's opponent has great quality and a great coach, we must raise the level of our performance.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
firstsportz.com

Serie A: AC Milan vs Napoli Player Ratings as Napoli get a hard-earned 1-0 victory

AC Milan vs Napoli: A.C. Milan squared off against Napoli in a high voltage match at the San Siro in Matchday 18 of the ongoing edition of the Serie A. Napoli kept on pressing and putting pressure on the home side since the 1st minute. This led them to take a very early lead in the 5th minute courtesy of a fantastic header from Eljif Elmasfrom a corner ball from Piotr Zielinski. Napoli were absolutely rocking solid in the defense for the whole match. Milan created quite a number of chances and got a lot of opportunities to equalize but the closest they came was a very late goal from Franck Kessiéwhich was ruled offside.
SOCCER
BBC

AC Milan 0-1 Napoli: Visitors go above hosts with win

Napoli ended a three-game winless run in Serie A with a victory at AC Milan that saw them move above the hosts and within four points of leaders Inter. Elif Elmas headed in at the front post from a corner after five minutes to score what proved to be the winner.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti praises his players after victory at AC Milan

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was delighted with his players after their 1-0 win at AC Milan. Eljif Elmas nodded in a Piotr Zielinski corner after just five minutes and that proved the winner. “What really made me happy was to see we didn't get too deep until the final five...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Napoli winger Zielinski: We proved our character for victory at AC Milan

Napoli winger Piotr Zielinski hailed their grit for victory at AC Milan. Eljif Elmas grabbed an early winner for Napoli on Sunday. Zielinski said: “We suffered towards the end, but I am happy that we proved our character and won in a difficult arena. We're very happy. “We are...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Tribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli defends players after Napoli defeat

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli defended his players after their 1-0 defeat to Napoli. An early Eljif Elmas header from a corner proved the winner for the visitors. “I think we proved tonight that we are not tired. We can play with more quality, certainly, but in terms of aggression, physicality and determination, I saw this as one of our best performances of the season," Pioli told DAZN.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Top 5 Serie A games to watch this weekend: AC Milan vs. Napoli, Atalanta vs. Roma, Juventus on the road, more

The top four in Serie A are only separated by four points as impressive runs by Inter Milan and Atalanta have seen shifting the landscape in the race for the scudetto, which makes this an especially intriguing weekend with a lot of the top sides going head to head. While Inter will probably not have too much trouble traveling to Salernitana, Atalanta will welcome Roma while the match of the weekend will be Napoli at the San Siro against second-place AC Milan.
SOCCER
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Napoli Picks#Napoli Betting Preview#Wagertalk#Napoli Odds#The Europa League#The Champions League#Goal Napoli
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy