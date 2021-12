English heavy metal band Iron Maiden is returning to North America in the Fall of 2022 for the first time since the pandemic. Their 2022 “Legacy Of The Beast” tour will bring the English rockers across the US and Canada from September 11 in El Paso, Texas to October 27 in Tampa, Florida. Presale tickets will begin to sell on December 5, and all remaining tickets not sold out in presale will go on sale on December 10. During the tour, Trivium will be the special guests from the El Paso tour date until the Spokane tour date on September 30. The band Within Temptation will be the guests from The Sioux Falls tour date on October 3 to the Tampa tour date on October 27. During the tour, they will go through many of their old classics, as well as play new material from their most recent album Senjutsu. The “Legacy Of The Beast” tour has been a tour that Iron Maiden has played before, and the 2022 version is just the updated version of it. The show is produced by Live Nation.

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO