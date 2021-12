There is a major health crisis in the U.S. regarding suicides and nearly a quarter of these suicides are committed by veterans. Active-duty soldiers and veterans give their lives to fight for our freedom, something many take for granted. In 2019 there were over 6,000 suicides committed by veterans, representing 13.7% of suicides among U.S. adults. As citizens, we should take it upon ourselves to help the men and women who fight to protect us.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO