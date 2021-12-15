ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

15+ Floor Lamps That Are As Beautiful As They Are Functional

houseandhome.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom decorative to spare and sculptural, these 15+...

houseandhome.com

SPY

Harvest Your Own Garden Without A Yard Using This Indoor Growing Kit — Save 53% Today Only!

Amazon is releasing some really amazing deals ahead of the holiday this year. On top of dropping prices of some great Christmas gifting items including, AirPods, Fire Sticks, Echo devices, and more, Amazon is offering 53% off the AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light. This drops the price from the regular retail price of $429.95 to $199.99. If you’re not ready to commit to something this large, Amazon is also offering a 47% price reduction on the more compact AeroGarden Harvest With Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit. This discount brings the price down from its original cost of...
GARDENING
houseandhome.com

Ask A Designer: How To Overhaul An Outdated Bathroom

In this Ask A Designer column, Lynda Reeves Design Studio’s Candace Thompson shares her advice for renovating an outdated bathroom. Question: I’m renovating my bathroom to include a second sink, and I’m willing to totally redo the vanity wall. I’d love for it to feel brighter, fresher and warm. Any suggestions? — E.T., Toronto.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This Stunning $52 Million NYC Townhouse Was Designed for Your Blue-Chip Art Collection

Here is a stunning Manhattan townhouse with an impeccable Upper East Side location and a one-of-a-kind recent renovation. The star of the property is the sinuous spiral staircase, made entirely of one piece of Corian, that rises beneath a circular skylight. Spread over eight floors (including the basement and roof terrace), there is 12,000 square feet of space in this contemporary mansion that’s come to market with an asking price of $52 million. The property is listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The neo-Federal townhouse was purchased in 2013 for $15 million, and then a reported $57 million was spent on renovations overseen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Phoblographer

Beautiful. Functional. Billingham Hadley Large Pro Review

Beautiful, comfortable, and functional. This is what most photographers look for when shopping for camera bags. As it turns out, few offerings deliver on all three bullets. Even fewer are successful when it comes to larger camera bags. Billingham is known in the industry for beautiful bags that are built to last, which is reflected in the price. As someone moving to a medium format sensor, I was curious to see if the Billingham Hadley Large Pro could deliver style, comfort, and functionality. Could it be as successful as the original Hadley?
TECHNOLOGY
Domaine

This Is How a Professional Cleaner Cleans Baseboards

Cleaning baseboards: you may not love it, but you need to do it. Dirty baseboards can make a whole space feel unkempt and uncared for, so cleaning them is an important (if annoying) chore. Thankfully, with the help of a few experts, you can easily clean your baseboards and keep them clean longer. Keep reading to find out how.
HOME & GARDEN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Flathead Beacon

The Functional Craft of ParaPulls

Last winter when local Whitefish skier Stephen Keimach took an avalanche course, he noticed a few ski patrollers with handmade paracord zipper pulls that replaced broken zippers on their worn jackets, and he asked John Loubier, the creator of the zipper pulls, if he had any spares to sell him.
INSTAGRAM
Wired UK

9 Desk Lamps to Upgrade Your WFH Setup

When it comes to choosing a modern desk lamp, technology can’t help but bleed into the world of interior interior design, which means the way it looks is just as important as how it works. There are some lamps that have achieved cult status, such as the spring-loaded Anglepoise...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Al Waab,’ the Elegant 180-Foot Superyacht Designed for the Whole Family

“Al Waab” translates loosely from Arabic to English as a sanctuary or place to grow and protect things. Think large garden or enclosed field. Whether the owner of the recently launched Al Waab had that translation in mind is not clear. But the team that designed the 180-footer, built by Alia Yachts, says the owner had one mission—to accommodate a family, a big extended family and lots of friends. “He said we want the ultimate home at sea,” says Bart M. Bouwhuis of Vripack, who led the design team. “We will not go exploring, he told us, but we want to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
houseandhome.com

See A Rustic Farmhouse Subtly Decorated For The Season

Back in 2010, Sydney Carlaw of Langley, B.C.’s Purity Designs had it all planned out. She had recently finished a 4,200-square-foot new-build that had been completely customized for her family — husband Vance, daughters Jessica and Jolene, and their golden retriever, Burch. They intended to repeat the process: building new and flipping every few years. But when they went to move in 2014, a nearby property had hit the market — a much smaller 1,600-square-foot ramshackle farmhouse with just one dated bathroom — and the plans all changed.
HOME & GARDEN
Houston Chronicle

5 great gift ideas for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life

(BPT) - Holiday shopping can be challenging, but it’s even harder when someone who’s hard to please is on your list, or when you feel like you’re out of ideas. To put a smile on the face of a friend or family member who may be hard to buy for, it helps to think outside the box — and imagine what could be fun, comfortable or practical presents to show how much you care.
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

How to Get Smoke Smell Out of Your House and Furniture

If you entertained a guest who smokes indoors, had a wildfire close by your house, or burned wood in your fireplace one long, cold evening, you may be looking to remove smoke smells from your house fast and efficiently. To get rid of smoke smells quickly, start by opening all of your windows in order to let fresh air blow in, then switch on any rotating fans in your home to increase circulation, advises Fiona B., an experienced cleaning professional at TaskRabbit.
HOME & GARDEN
The Conversation U.S.

Mistletoe – famous for stolen holiday kisses – is a parasite that steals water and nutrients from other plants

A parasitic plant with potentially poisonous berries might not sound like something that would boost your Christmas decorations to the next level. But, botanically speaking, that’s what mistletoe is. There are some 1,300 species of this evergreen plant worldwide. They’re all parasitic or semiparasitic, meaning they can survive only on a host plant. Rather than being rooted in the ground, they live on the branches of other trees and shrubs. Just two types are native to North America. Twelve species of the American mistletoe can be found distributed largely across the southern half of the U.S., mostly affecting deciduous trees in the...
GARDENING

