Garberia (Garberia heterophylla or Garberia fruiticosa) is a shrubby plant that is a member of the Asteracae or Daisy/Composite family. The foliage of this Florida native plant is rather dull gray-green most of the year until the fall when masses of lavender or pinkish blooms stand out against the rather dull foliage. While at one time there was just one on the demo garden doing its show, there is now a mass which is lovely when all in bloom. Blooming in the late summer to fall, Garberia attracts butterflies and other pollinators. Garberia prefers full sun, but can tolerate light shade. It also prefers slightly acidic soils.

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO