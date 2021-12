13 December 2021. There is a new kid on the blockchain, called, The Muskotiers, with an exciting and innovative play to earn project. The Muskotiers’ debut game will be The Six Musk-O-Tiers – Let’s Get Floki. This metaverse game is all about the six children of Elon Musk that must save their family pet, a Shiba Inu dog called Floki, that has been accidentally blasted into outer space. Players are rewarded with MSKO tokens that can then be withdrawn and traded on various crypto exchanges.

