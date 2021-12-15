ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ubisoft Announces Splinter Cell Remake

By Matt Purslow
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has announced that it has greenlit the development of a remake of its stealth classic, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell. Announced on Ubisoft's website, the remake will be developed by lead studio Ubisoft Toronto, and...

za.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite's Endings Explained

Halo Infinite is finally in the hands of fans after 6 years of development. Now that we've had a chance to experience the latest chapter in Master Chief's saga, we're sure many of you have been left with a number of questions, such as just who the Endless are, what exactly happened to Atriox, and above all, just what in the 7 Rings is happening in that Legendary Ending, Luckily, IGN is here to breakdown Halo Infinite's endings and what they mean for Halo's future. Naturally, there are spoilers ahead.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Secretlab unleashes The Witcher gaming chair to celebrate Netflix’s second season

After a difficult day of making hard choices, slaying monsters, and batting away the judgemental eyes of those you help, you just want to sheath your swords, head home, and perch your posterior on a cushioned seat. Secretlab has once again teamed up with CD Projekt Red to debut The Witcher Edition of its Titan 2022 gaming chair, inspired by the grizzly Gwynbleidd himself: Geralt of Rivia.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
IGN

How to Get Darkrai

Darkrai is a Dark-type Mythical Pokemon from the original Diamond and Pearl that players were only able to get through a special event. Now there's a new way to get Darkrai in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Keep reading to learn more and check our Legendary Pokemon list to discover all the other extremely rare Pokemon that you can catch in the games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Exo One Blends Journey-like Gameplay With a Beautiful, Galactic, Sci-Fi Tragedy

Imagine an open world Sonic game, but Sonic has his own controllable personal gravity machine. Or imagine Marble Madness inside No Man’s Sky. Or think of Tiny Wings, but with found footage and a space tragedy. Somewhere in the middle of all these imaginings you might get an idea of Exo One, a beautiful, gravity-bending movement game about a tiny spacecraft trying to undo a terrible event.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Big is the Warzone Pacific Update?

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is a free standalone game featuring a Battle Royale mode and more. Warzone is playable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Here's how much space you'll need to accommodate for the update on each system so you can drop into the battlefield.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Counting Sheep

Counting Sheep is the fourth quest of A Fated Encounter and is unlocked after completing the previous quest, Night and Day. This quest requires you to hunt down the five missing shards that have been scattered throughout the Isle of Skye. This page of IGN’s A Fated Encounter Walkthrough will guide you through each step of the Counting Sheep quest and include tips and hints to find any collectibles along the way!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubisoft Toronto#Snowdrop#Division
IGN

The Contract DLC Guide

This page acts as a hub for 'The Contract' DLC for GTA Online. Below you will find a brief breakdown of each aspect of the DLC, along with links leading to more detailed coverage of those same elements. From new weapons, vehicles, and songs, to specific walkthroughs of the new story content, this guide will ensure you get the full experience with all the new content that this update provides.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Marauders' Support

The Marauders' Support guide is part of the Main Quest walkthrough for New World. This quest starts in Fort Alazar after speaking with Yonas. In this main quest, you will travel to Cutlass Keys. After speaking with Yonas at Fort Alazar, you will need to get one more Faction allied...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories - Announcement Trailer

Discover the first-ever crossover between two Assassin's Creed games when Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories, which includes two stories that feature Eivor and Kassandra, arrives on December 14, 2021. Dive deeper into Kassandra's journey with two new free stories: Those Who Are Treasured available in Assassin's Creed Odyssey and A Fated Encounter in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories will be available for free for owners of the respective base games on December 14; one story will be available in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and one story will be available in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. These stories explore the ties between the heroes of the two games, featuring new environments to explore as well as a rich story line.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Moondrop Boss Guide

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. Early into Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach's campaign, players will go head to head with an intense animatronic that acts as the Daycare Attendant. A tale of Jekyll and Hyde, you'll first meet the attendant in his docile form, Sundrop. However, once the lights go out, his aggressive alter-ego Moondrop takes over and players will have to fight to survive.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Avatar
IGN

Power Corrupts All

Power Corrupts All is the fifth quest in the Those Who Are Treasured crossover DLC in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. This page will take you through each step of the mission, highlighting locations of interest and optional objectives. Power Corrupts All Walkthrough. To begin the quest to find Barnabas, you need...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gang Termination

This page of the guide will break down the Security Contract - Gang Termination, available within 'The Contract' update for GTA Online. Gang Termination is exactly what it sounds like - wiping out an enemy faction. After accepting the contract, leave the building and answer the call from Franklin. Head to the location marked on the mini-map and you'll need to seek out and kill the leaders of that specific gang.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Complete Matrix Timeline

The Matrix Resurrections is back with a choice of blue and red pills after almost 20 years since Neo, Trinity and Morpheus were last on the big screen. In the time since Keanu Reeves starred in the revolutionary 1999 cyberpunk, spoon-bending martial arts masterpiece, there have been two sequels, Reloaded and Revolutions, the Animatrix and a handful of video games adding to the lore of the machines' attempts to turn us all into batteries. So, plug in and load up a training program because it's time to catch up on what is real and what is a dream. Here is the complete Matrix Timeline. From his mild-mannered days as a dead end job programmer, Thomas Anderson (or Mr. Anderson to his Agent Smith friends) Neo has seen it all. The Oracle prophesying him to be The One, falling in love with Trinity, living alongside Morpheus on the Nebuchadnezzar and most importantly knowing kung fu. But through incredible freeway chase action scenes and even more incredible martial arts choreography and hard to follow speeches by The Architect at The Source, Neo's victory over Agent Smith and the fragile peace with the machines that saved Zion wasn't the end of the story, even before Warner Brothers released Matrix Resurrections. For more chronological order that's even harder to follow check out Paranormal Activity Timeline - https://youtu.be/Sa0mTZOp60M And for an even spookier timeline than that, check out the Conjuring Timeline in Chronological Order - https://youtu.be/82Tg4wHO9Q8 And for everything else, be sure to subscribe to IGN wherever you like to watch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix Cancels Live Action Cowboy Bebop, Game Awards Recap, and More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Wanna catch-up on all the highlights from this week? Tune-in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news! 00:36 - Halo Infinite Has a Save-Wiping Bug 03:52 - Activision Blizzard Staff Are on Strike 06:17 - New Splinter Cell Game is on the Way 10:45 - Game Awards Recap 15:24 - Cowboy Bebop is Cancelled After One Season 19:22 - Tom Holland Claims No Way Home is Bigger than Avengers: Endgame 22:16 - The Wild Hunt is Coming to The Witcher Season 2.
TV SERIES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl introduce a brand new Post Game area called Ramanas Park, comprised entirely of Legendary Pokemon encounter areas. This Ramanas Park guide will cover all encounterable Legendary Pokemon, Ramanas Park version exclusives, how to find Slates, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tossing and Turning

Tossing and Turning is the first quest of A Fated Encounter and is triggered as soon as you arrive at the Isle of Skye. This page of IGN’s A Fated Encounter Walkthrough will guide you through each step of this quest and include tips and hints to find any collectibles along the way!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy 7 Remake On PC Has Some Major Problems

While many were very excited when Final Fantasy 7 Remake finally arrived on PC after a year and a half from its original release date, it was quickly discovered that this port has some major problems that will hopefully be addressed in a future patch. As reported by PC Gamer,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How To Play Co-Op

This page is part of IGN's Stardew Valley Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about playing Multiplayer in Stardew Valley, which is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4 currently, but not on iOS or Android. Stardew Valley multiplayer allows a maximum of four...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy