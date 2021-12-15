Darren Root

As college students survey the current landscape for post-graduation careers and jobs, they have a lot to be happy about. Unemployment claims have fallen to a 50-year low while companies across industries struggle to attract and retain employees. But the job market will always have its ups and downs, so even in this favorable environment, students are looking for career paths that will offer long-term stability and opportunity for growth and success. One such pathway is accounting. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of accountants and auditors is expected to grow by seven percent from 2020 to 2030, reflecting the fact that despite the impact of automation in recent years and the subsequent shift of the accountant’s role (more on that later), there is still palpable demand for this profession.

