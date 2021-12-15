Darren Root

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lighthouse hires client executive

Lighthouse, an Alera Group Company, hired Doug Calkins as a client executive in Grand Rapids. Calkins has over 20 years of employee benefits experience. In this role, he will take executive responsibility for key employee benefits accounts at Lighthouse, overseeing the strategic direction and performance of its benefits programs. “Doug’s...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
AccountingWEB

Tips for Students Who Want to Be Accountants

As college students survey the current landscape for post-graduation careers and jobs, they have a lot to be happy about. Unemployment claims have fallen to a 50-year low while companies across industries struggle to attract and retain employees. But the job market will always have its ups and downs, so even in this favorable environment, students are looking for career paths that will offer long-term stability and opportunity for growth and success. One such pathway is accounting. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of accountants and auditors is expected to grow by seven percent from 2020 to 2030, reflecting the fact that despite the impact of automation in recent years and the subsequent shift of the accountant’s role (more on that later), there is still palpable demand for this profession.
EDUCATION
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Friendly's parent hires Carissa DeSantis as chief technology officer

The company that owns Friendly's and a group of juice and salad chains has hired Carissa DeSantis as its new chief technology officer. DeSantis was most recently chief information officer for Dickey's Barbecue Pit, where she spent about two years directing the chain's tech and digital efforts including an aggressive push into ghost kitchens.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Ropes, Hogan Lovells Guide GHO’s Investment in Biocare Medical

Ropes & Gray represented GHO Capital Partners in its investment in Biocare Medical, a provider of cancer-focused diagnostic reagents and instruments. Hogan Lovells advised Biocare and its existing investor, Denver-based Excellere Partners, which will remain a “significant” partner with London-based GHO, according to a statement. GHO said Concord,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Trustly’s Chairman Johan Tjärnberg Named CEO

Swedish FinTech startup Trustly is changing up its top level positions, with CEO Oscar Berglund stepping down to take on the new post of chief business development officer and board chairman Johan Tjärnberg appointed CEO effective Jan. 17, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Dec. 14). Trustly board member Fredrik Näslund, a partner at Nordic Capital Advisors, will assume the duty of chairman of the board.
BUSINESS
AccountingWEB

Pros and Cons of Remote Work From a Client's View

Whether you have employees who don’t feel ready to return to the office or are simply considering whether there would be benefits to reinstating in-person client meetings, you want to know all of your options. Here’s what you’ll need to consider before deciding what is right for your firm.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

AdAdapted Expands Executive Team To Build Out New Business Units And Offerings

Alison O’Keefe and Joshua Sukenic join AdAdapted to focus on business expansion initiatives, including the company’s recently-launched self-managed solution, AdAdapted Direct, as well as growth of strategic retail partnerships. AdAdapted, the leading Shopping List Marketing and insights platform for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers, announced it has hired...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

The Legal Tech-To-English Dictionary: Law Practice Management Consulting

Ed. note : This is the latest installment of The Legal Tech-to-English Dictionary, part of our Non-Event for Tech-Perplexed Lawyers. Jared Correia is the host of the Non-Eventcast. There’s a term for when attorneys use Latin and other arcane languages to describe legal processes to consumers: “legalese.”. But...
LAW
pymnts

Rezolve Merges With Armada in $2B SPAC Deal to Go Public

Mobile commerce platform Rezolve is merging with the blank check company Armada Acquisition Corp. in a deal to take Rezolve public at an estimated valuation of $2 billion, according to a press release on Friday (Dec. 17). Founded in 2017, Rezolve’s platform specializes in turning physical advertisements and products into...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

How to Pay Your Deferred Self-Employment Tax

If you’re self-employed and you took advantage of the 2020 Social Security tax deferral, the due date for your first payment is Dec. 31. Here’s how to pay the deferred self-employment tax. Article continues below advertisement. CARES Act allowed self-employed workers to defer taxes for two years. When...
PERSONAL FINANCE

