Army veteran Buddie Shaw of Tama was awarded a Quilt of Valor for his service during the Korean War recently at his home. Many friends and family were in attendance at the presentation conducted by members of the Central Iowa Quilt Sew-ciety. Shown in the photo with Buddie are (l-r) Cheryl Pansegrau, Gloria DeBower, Buddie, and Cheryl Kupka. Quilts of Valor Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to cover our military service members and veterans that have been touched by war with a comforting and healing quilt. Anyone wishing to receive a quilt of valor or to nominate someone to receive a quilt may do so online at https://www.qovf.org/nominations-awards/.

TAMA, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO