Lohmann: Active Weather Expected As We Head Toward Christmas

After some rain snow, sleet, and freezing rain yesterday, temperatures have cooled down once again as they are in the 20s early this morning. Temperatures will remain on the cool side today with highs only near freezing and wind chills likely in the low 20s through the rest of our Sunday. Also, with the temperatures expected to be on the colder side, all of what fell yesterday has frozen over and will continue to be frozen through today. So, heads up out the door today for slick conditions on roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Give yourself some extra time to scrape off that ice from your car as well. Although today will be a cold day across Western NY and the Finger Lakes, the sun will return. After cloud cover this morning, breaks in the clouds will give way to some sun later in the day. However, as mentioned above, it will not feel that much warmer out there with wind chills in the 20s. The cold weather continues into tonight as temperatures will drop into the teens by Monday morning. With light winds out the door Monday, it will also once again feel colder. Fells-like temperatures will drop near 10 degrees out early, with localized areas in the single digits, Monday morning. Overall though, things remain rather quiet and seasonable this week until we head into Christmas where an are o low pressure wants to bring us some unsettled weather.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO