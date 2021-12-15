ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lohmann: Active Weather Expected As We Head Toward Christmas

pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still too early to know if you’ll enjoy a White Christmas this year, but it looks like Mother Nature is setting the table for an active Christmas at the very least. Marilyn Lohmann with the National Weather Service says over the next couple of weeks, she expected systems to roll...

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Season Snowfall Update – When Will We Get Cold (Really Cold)

Grand Rapids added 0.9″ of snow on Saturday, bringing the season snowfall to 14.0″. That’s 76% of average (18.5″). We have had 0.90″ less precipitation since November 1. Also, it’s been warmer than average – December is running 4.0° warmer than average, so our precipitation has been more rain than snow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
WJCL

Starting Christmas week with rain, and expecting IMPACT WEATHER by Tuesday

Check out the above video for a detailed look at your Certified Most Accurate Forecast. For folks in the western part of the area, specifically in Wheeler and Montgomery Counties, had some strong thunderstorms to start Sunday. The cold front bringing the heavy downpours and breezy winds will continue to push through our area today before moving off shore this afternoon into the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Expect sunny, cold weather on Monday

You’ll need the winter coat, scarf and gloves for Monday’s morning commute. The December chill will remain through the rest of the week, with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s. The good news: it will remain dry, with partly sunny skies, for most of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cold and bright weather expected for Christmas Day, Met Office says

A white Christmas could be possible for some northern parts of the UK while much of the country is likely to see cold and bright weather, according to the Met Office Unsettled weather in the lead-up to Christmas is forecast to give way to colder, clearer conditions on December 25, the weather service said.Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth told the PA news agency: “We could see some snow showers over the hills in northern parts of the UK – it’s probably the most likely place to see any snow.“You couldn’t rule out some sleety snow further south than that, but...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Christmas#Western Oregon#La Ni A#The Pnw Ag Network
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather Forecasted for the Northeast; Showers of Rain Expected on Christmas Day

This evening, expect a very cold night away from the coast, with isolated ocean effect snow showers or flurries likely throughout Cape Cod and the Islands. Mainly dry weather is predicted Monday through Tuesday, while a coastal low-pressure system moving far to our south may bring isolated showers and thunderstorms south and east of Interstate 95 on Wednesday and Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
Shropshire Star

Cold and bright weather expected for Christmas Day, Met Office says

A white Christmas could be possible for some northern parts of the UK, according to forecasters. A white Christmas could be possible for some northern parts of the UK while much of the country is likely to see cold and bright weather, according to the Met Office. Unsettled weather in...
ENVIRONMENT
foxsanantonio.com

Warmer temperatures expected heading into Christmas weekend

SAN ANTONIO - After a cold and wet Sunday, showers will move away Sunday night. We'll see increasing sunshine on Monday with temperatures about 5-10 degrees warmer. A warming trend will continue through Christmas weekend as we reach the upper 70's and lower 80's. Monday: 20% AM shower then partly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Quiet and cold until we head towards Christmas

After some rain snow, sleet, and freezing rain yesterday, temperatures have cooled down once again as they are in the 20s early this morning. Temperatures will remain on the cool side today with highs only near freezing and wind chills likely in the low 20s through the rest of our Sunday. Also, with the temperatures expected to be on the colder side, all of what fell yesterday has frozen over and will continue to be frozen through today. So, heads up out the door today for slick conditions on roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Give yourself some extra time to scrape off that ice from your car as well. Although today will be a cold day across Western NY and the Finger Lakes, the sun will return. After cloud cover this morning, breaks in the clouds will give way to some sun later in the day. However, as mentioned above, it will not feel that much warmer out there with wind chills in the 20s. The cold weather continues into tonight as temperatures will drop into the teens by Monday morning. With light winds out the door Monday, it will also once again feel colder. Fells-like temperatures will drop near 10 degrees out early, with localized areas in the single digits, Monday morning. Overall though, things remain rather quiet and seasonable this week until we head into Christmas where an are o low pressure wants to bring us some unsettled weather.
ENVIRONMENT
Killeen Daily Herald

Mild, “boring” weather expected for Christmas holiday; La Nina continues

After weeks of rainfall, high winds and freezing temperatures, the Killeen area can expect a warm, mild week moving into the Christmas holiday. Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach the low to high 70s, with highs increasing as the week progressing. However, things will get worse before they get...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy