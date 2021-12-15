ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Perry References A 'Real Housewives' One-Liner To Tease Alesso Collab

By Hayden Brooks
 2 days ago
Katy Perry is heading back to the dance floor with some help from Alesso .

On Wednesday (December 15), the pop star and EDM titan announced a new collaboration in time for New Year's Eve celebrations. Titled "When I'm Gone," The uptempo cut was written by the two, alongside Alida Garpestad Peck , Rami Yacoub , Space Primates ' Nathan Cunningham and Marc Sibley and Alma Goodman . A snippet of the dance track can be heard in the background of a video preview for the team-up, which was shared on both of their Instagram accounts. In the teaser, viewers see the pair in an industrial warehouse. "You know, I just think it's time to give them everything they want," the American Idol judge says inside of a telephone booth, with Alesso on the other line.

"When I'm Gone" is set to drop on December 29, with an accompanying music video scheduled for release on ESPN at the halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

"And mark ur calendars for January 10th, as it will be the day im give the KCs 👏🏻every👏🏻thing👏🏻they👏🏻want👏🏻," the singer captioned her post in reference to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ' Erika Jayne 's famed one-liner .

