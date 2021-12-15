ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best men’s grooming product deals today: Crest 3D Whitestrips, razors, more

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many people are completely unaware that Amazon has a huge section on its site full of men’s grooming product deals. It could very well be one of the most important pages on Amazon’s site if you’re a man. For those of you who had no idea, we’re here to make sure that this crucial page is on your radar.

You always head over to Amazon for sales on Alexa smart speakers and Instant Pots. Amazon also has deep discounts on smart home gadgets and other types of personal electronics. As a matter of fact, there are some truly incredible deals right now that you definitely need to see. There’s a rare discount on the Wyze Spotlight Cam v3 with color night vision, which is crazy.

Also, you can score best-selling AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 instead of $249. That’s a shockingly low price for the most popular earbuds out there right now!

But that’s all just the tip of the iceberg. In addition to those popular sale categories, there are so many fantastic bargains on must-have men’s grooming essentials. In this roundup, we’re going to show you some of the best men’s grooming bargains you can find right now.

The best men’s grooming product deals

The men’s grooming category on Amazon is quite broad and it seems like it’s widening all the time. Men’s grooming is about more than just combing your hair and brushing your teeth, of course. From hair care and oral care to shaving, trimming, clipping, cutting, cleaning, scrubbing, and more, Amazon has all the bases covered. As we mentioned earlier, there are countless deals on popular products available in Amazon’s men’s grooming section.

You’ll be shocked at how much money you can save by shopping for essentials on Amazon instead of your local drug store or supermarket. Everyone reading this right now should definitely spend some time digging through that section on Amazon’s site so you can see all the awesome deals we’re talking about. But if you don’t feel like spending all that time hunting for bargains, we’ve got you covered.

The BGR Deals team decided to round up some of the very best sales you’ll find on Amazon this week in the men’s grooming category. There are so many to be found, after all, so it can be tough to know where to find the best of the best. That’s what we’re here for!

This week’s top bargains

This week, there are some truly impressive deals on Amazon when it comes to the men’s grooming category. Our top pick is the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush. It’s the #1 best-selling electric toothbrush on Amazon right now, and it has about 42,000 5-star reviews. This model retails for $60 and it’s definitely worth every penny. Snag one today and you’ll only pay $33, which is a huge discount! Also, that price includes the charger, a travel case, and 8 brush heads!

But before we get to all that, let’s check out five best-sellers that are all discounted in Amazon’s big men’s grooming blowout:

More great men’s grooming deals

Another incredible sale this week is the Philips Norelco MG3750 Multigroom All-In-One Series 3000. It has 55,000 5-star Amazon ratings and comes with 13 different attachments. Somehow, it only costs $19.95 if you get one today. There’s also a big double discount on Tom’s of Maine Whitening Toothpaste. Clip the coupon and you can get a 2-pack for just $5.99. That’s the best price we’ve seen in a long, long time!

Do you want to see the other deals we’ve picked as our top men’s grooming bargains at Amazon this week? Check them all out down below, and you’ll find plenty more on Amazon’s men’s grooming page.

The only thing we should note is that every single one of the deals you’ll find here has one thing in common. They’re each only around for a very limited time. That means if you don’t hurry up and take advantage, you’re almost certainly going to miss out.

Degree Men Original Antiperspirant Deodorant 48-Hour Odor Protection (6 Count)

