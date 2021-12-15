ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Peterson: Expanding International Market Key For U.S. Dairy Industry

pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. dairy industry relies on exports and is constantly finding ways to find market opportunities overseas, that was the recent message from Alex Peterson, chair of the National Dairy Research and Promotion Board. At the recent Farm Journal MILK Business Conference, Peterson said exports are the key price...

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

