ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diabetes

USDA Study: Black Beans Help Fix Insulin Resistance

By PNW Ag Source
pnwag.net
 4 days ago

According to the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, adding cooked black beans to a high-fat diet improved sensitivity to insulin and other measures often related to diabetes. According to the new study,...

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

Related
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Sitting Less Improves Insulin Sensitivity, New Study Reports

There’s been good news about exercise in the last few years. Researchers have been reporting that we might not have to exercise as much as we think in order to derive benefits. Three years ago, for example, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services published the second edition of “Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans,” which stated, “Adults should move more and sit less throughout the day. Some physical activity is better than none. Adults who sit less and do any amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity gain some health benefits.”
FITNESS
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Beans#Insulin Resistance#Usda Study#The Pnw Ag Network
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy