ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Jim Pumper

By kchk
kchkradio.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Pumper, age 62, of New Prague, died unexpectedly on...

kchkradio.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Prague, MN
Obituaries
State
Illinois State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
New Prague, MN
The Associated Press

No verdict yet in trial of officer who killed Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill,” a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hill

Bidens welcome new puppy, first feline coming in January

Biden tweeted a photo of the dog, which is named Commander and is a male pure-bred German Shepherd puppy, according to the first lady's spokesman Michael LaRosa. The puppy is less than four months old and was a gift from Biden’s brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, LaRosa said.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prague#Le Center#Illinois Services

Comments / 0

Community Policy