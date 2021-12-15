Industry Shares Opportunities To Add Value With Hereford

According to the report by MRFR, the kidney biopsy market is projected to record a strong CAGR of over 5.2% during the review period. Kidney biopsy, also called a renal biopsy, refers to obtaining a sample from kidney tissue for examination. It is used for the diagnosis of kidney disease, monitoring the effect of treatment, and checking the well-functioning of a transplant. The global kidney biopsy market has witnessed massive growth over recent times due to an increase in demand for new techniques for diagnosing chronic diseases and a rising number of biopsy procedures. Furthermore, the rising need for better diagnostic and treatment methods, increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, and consistent technological advancements are also likely to catalyze the market’s growth over the review timeframe. However, the market is likely to be impeded by the high cost of diagnostic services.

