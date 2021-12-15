ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Preparing For Agricultural Outlook Forum

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 90th annual USDA Outlook Forum is set for February, but it will be here before you know it. “This year’s theme is new paths to sustainability and productivity growth.”. USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer says the...

Times and Democrat

Virtual Ag Outlook Forum to be held in February

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the theme and program of the 98th Agricultural Outlook Forum, a virtual event that will be held Feb. 24-25, 2022. The 2022 forum theme is “New Paths to Sustainability and Productivity Growth” and the program will focus on innovations to minimize the environmental footprint of agriculture and ensure sustainability while improving crop yields.
AGRICULTURE
newfoodmagazine.com

New-age agriculture

With the global population on course to be 9.9 billion by 2050 and the ever-more intense race to reach Net Zero, our methods of food production need a drastic rethink. Will technology be our saviour?. Old Macdonald had a farm E.I.E.I.O, and on his farm he had an autonomous tractor...
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

USDA to Conduct Study About Agricultural Producers

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study. The study seeks to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire will mail this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. Taking...
AGRICULTURE
Food and Environment Reporting Network

The collective future of American agriculture

Starting any farm is a crapshoot, but Reginaldo and Amy Haslett-Marroquin went the hard way right from the start. In the fall of 2020, they bought 75 acres south of Minneapolis to expand their chicken-farming operation. Rather than take a guaranteed contract with one of the corporate brands, like Tyson or Pilgrim’s Pride, they’re raising organic broilers in an agroforestry system and marketing under their own label, Tree-Range.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Smart nanobiosensors in agriculture

Coupling micro- and nanotechnology-based diagnostics devices with machine learning would bring advantages in the food and agriculture sectors that will positively impact our planet. Sensors (biosensors) and nanosensors (nanobiosensors) represent an important technology that can be used at the point of care in many fields, ranging from health diagnostics, environment...
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA to beginning National Agricultural Classification Survey

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey this month (Dec. 2021). The survey goes to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The survey will ask recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic farm information. Response to the survey is required by law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher.
AGRICULTURE
winonaradio.com

Minnesota Department of Agriculture to Host Industrial Hemp Forum

St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) invites anyone interested in hemp and hemp production to its 2022 Industrial Hemp Forum. The half-day virtual event will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free to attend. Forum topics include updates on...
AGRICULTURE
Lootpress

Agriculture and Market Report

(LOOTPRESS) – This past weekend cattle producers from all over West Virginia gathered at the beautiful Canaan Valley Resort for the Mountaineer Cattlemen’s College. During the two-day event members heard reports from The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), WVU Extension, and many others about both local and national topics that are relevant to West Virginia producers. One such topic was from NCBA about lab grown proteins, they presented data that showed 74% of consumers want definitive indication of whether meat is lab-grown or conventionally produced. The NCBA is pushing USDA-FSIS to ensure that the label of “beef” can only be applied to products derived from livestock raised by farmers and ranchers. If you are a famer or ranchers, please consider getting involved by visiting www.wvcattlemen.org or www.ncba.org.
AGRICULTURE
Anniston Star

Agricultural lender hired

Leah Urso has been named to the agricultural lending and business-banking team at State Bank of Cross Plains. She will serve farmers, agribusiness owners and local businesses throughout Dane County. Urso earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in communications/public relations from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Do Farmers Need to Hedge Against High Input Prices?

USDA’s top economist, Seth Meyer, says crop prices are still high enough for many producers to justify paying these very high prices for fall application fertilizers for next year’s crop. “But the last thing you want to do is put out a bunch of money for fertilizer and...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

WSDA Looking To Study Soil Health Statewide

The Washington Natural Resources Assessment Section is looking for your input to better understand soil health statewide. In Spring of 2020, state lawmakers created the Washington Soil Health Initiative, provided up to $200,000 for soil health and research. Those funds were combined with a $500,000 USDA specialty crop block grant. Now, researchers are adding soil data to understand the different regions and cropping systems across the state.
AGRICULTURE
freedom929.com

USDA / NASS UPCOMING SURVEYS

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has two national surveys coming up. The first, starting in late December, will measure sheep and goat inventories, plus wool and mohair production, while the second survey next month in January will provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. cattle inventories. Several hundred cattle, sheep, and goat operations in Illinois will be included in the surveys and all the information gathered will remain strictly confidential. The survey results will then be released in late January and early February. For more details, go online to www.nass.usda.gov.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA: Ag Imports Remain High In 2021

When it comes to the top 30 Ag products being imported to the United States during the first 10 months of this year, “We see almost no negative signs; it’s all increasing,” noted USDA economist and trade tracker, Bart Kenner. He added many of those products are increasing, compared to last year’s numbers, but double digits.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

FSA Out With Additional Programs To Help Dairy Producers

It’s a supplemental component to USDA’s Dairy Margin Coverage, and as FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux points out, its among enhancements and modifications made for the program for 2022. Ducheneaux, said eligible dairy operations with less than five million pounds of established production history may enroll supplemental pounds based upon a formula using 2019 actual milk marketing’s.
AGRICULTURE
murfreesboro.com

$750K USDA grant establishes Tennessee Digital Agriculture Center at MTSU to enhance youth education

MTSU’s School of Agriculture seeks to develop the first Digital Agriculture Center in Tennessee after landing three-year, nearly $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Institute of Food and Agriculture. It will feature a series of linked student/non-formal educator-centered projects as well as community outreach events...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

Almost Everyone In This State Has A Job

