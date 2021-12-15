USDA Preparing For Agricultural Outlook Forum

(LOOTPRESS) – This past weekend cattle producers from all over West Virginia gathered at the beautiful Canaan Valley Resort for the Mountaineer Cattlemen’s College. During the two-day event members heard reports from The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), WVU Extension, and many others about both local and national topics that are relevant to West Virginia producers. One such topic was from NCBA about lab grown proteins, they presented data that showed 74% of consumers want definitive indication of whether meat is lab-grown or conventionally produced. The NCBA is pushing USDA-FSIS to ensure that the label of “beef” can only be applied to products derived from livestock raised by farmers and ranchers. If you are a famer or ranchers, please consider getting involved by visiting www.wvcattlemen.org or www.ncba.org.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO