USDA Preparing For Agricultural Outlook Forum

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has two national surveys coming up. The first, starting in late December, will measure sheep and goat inventories, plus wool and mohair production, while the second survey next month in January will provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. cattle inventories. Several hundred cattle, sheep, and goat operations in Illinois will be included in the surveys and all the information gathered will remain strictly confidential. The survey results will then be released in late January and early February. For more details, go online to www.nass.usda.gov.
