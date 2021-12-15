ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Questionable vs. Sixers on Wednesday

By Justin Grasso
 4 days ago
When the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat tip-off on Wednesday night, the matchup could miss a ton of star power. For the Sixers, they have two starters on their team currently listed as questionable.

Sixers center Joel Embiid is dealing with rib soreness, an injury he's been battling since last Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. After missing Monday's matchup in Memphis, Embiid could make it back-to-back absences if he's out on Wednesday.

In addition to Embiid, the Sixers also have their starting shooting guard Seth Curry listed as questionable on the injury report. Leading up to Monday's game, Curry wasn't rumored to be dealing with any setbacks, but shoulder soreness kept him out against the Grizzlies and has his status on Wednesday up in the air.

Meanwhile, on the other end, the Miami Heat are dealing with their fair share of setbacks. Not only are they guaranteed to miss Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Markeiff Morris, and Victor Oladipo, but the Heat could also play without their third-year star, Tyler Herro, on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Herro is listed as questionable for Miami. According to the team, he's dealing with a contusion on his right quadriceps. While the Heat already have a handful of setbacks, losing Herro in Philly on Wednesday would certainly be a tough blow as they want to avoid falling into a multi-game losing streak.

Since the start of December, the Heat have gone 3-4 over their last seven games. Their matchup on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers resulted in an 11-point loss for Miami. If Herro gets the green light to play in Philly on Wednesday, he'll be expected to take on a significant role as he's become one of Miami's primary scorers in his third season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

