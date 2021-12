P.E.O. Chapter D is proud to announce the recipient of our first Jennie Gray Memorial Scholarship Award is Amber Kiezkowski. Amber is attending WNC in pursuit of a nursing degree. Jennie Gray was a beloved member of P.E.O., Chapter D and the Fallon community for many years. Her wish was to have any funds donated in her memory be awarded to help local women achieve their educational dream. Because of the generosity of Jennie’s family and many friends, this scholarship will not only help Amber it will continue to be awarded to women attending WNC for years to come.

