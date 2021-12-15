ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly

By Associated Press
KTRE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — For months, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responded to surging inflation by counseling patience and stressing that the Fed wanted to see unemployment return to near-pre-pandemic levels before it would raise interest rates. But on Wednesday, Powell suggested that his patience has run out. High...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Credit Card#Ap#Federal Reserve Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Mortgages
nationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates rise after inflation news, Fed announcement

Mortgage rates edged up slightly over the past week on the heels of recent economic developments and updated central bank guidance. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.12% for the weekly period ending Dec.16, rising two basis points from 3.1% seven days earlier, according to the latest Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey. The current average came in 45 bps above the rate from the same week a year ago, 2.67%.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank. “For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy