Pharmaceuticals

Merck’s COVID-19 pill could pose risks during pregnancy: report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to soon rule on whether to authorize Merck’s COVID-19 pill, questions remain regarding its risks in pregnant women. The pill was submitted to regulators several weeks ago and would be one of the first COVID-19 treatments – along with a competing pill...

AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Merck Co#Drugmaker Merck#Ap#Molnupiravir
CNET

Pfizer COVID pill could get FDA approval before January. What we know about effectiveness

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The toolkit health professionals can use against COVID-19 could expand a bit by the end of December. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expected the Food and Drug Administration to make a decision this month on his company's COVID antiviral pill. The FDA has a "very high sense of urgency," Bourla told CNBC on Tuesday.
Nature.com

Daily briefing: Merck downgrades COVID pill results

Merck’s oral COVID drug appears to be less effective than originally thought. Plus, promising vaccines for the respiratory virus RSV, and the most stunning science photos of the year. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

How Do Merck and Pfizer’s COVID Pills Compare?

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, public health officials and researchers are looking for every tool to fight the virus. While vaccination should be the first line of defense, recently developed or repurposed antiviral medications may now offer treatment options as well. While some treatments already exist like remdesivir—which utilizes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Republic Monitor

Scientists Announced Merck’s COVID-19 Antiviral Drug Could Harm Pregnant Women 2 Weeks After FDA’s Emergency Approval

When Merck & Co. first announced their COVID-19 pill, it was heralded as a potential game-changer. Their COVID-19 antiviral drug has already received its emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 patients from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel, but it was narrowly decided due to the concerns of potential mutations in human DNA, particularly in unborn fetuses.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Merck’s COVID pill loses its lustre: what that means for the pandemic

Molnupiravir was initially heralded by public-health officials as a game-changer for COVID-19, but full clinical-trial data showed lower-than-expected efficacy. You have full access to this article via your institution. Molnupiravir, one of two antiviral pills that have caused excitement in the past few months because preliminary clinical-trial results showed that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reason.com

The FDA Should Immediately Approve Pfizer's Anti-COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

Preliminary data indicate that the new omicron COVID-19 variant is apparently highly contagious, doubling infections every two days or so. In addition, early U.S. data find that the virus variant can cause breakthrough infections in people who have received two and even a third booster dose of current COVID-19 vaccines. The good news from a new South African study is that while two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provide 33 percent protection against infection from the omicron variant, the inoculation offers 70 percent protection against being hospitalized from it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBIR

Here's the truth about Merck's COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON — There is new hope for fighting the pandemic in pill form beyond vaccines. Several drug companies have rolled out antivirals before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval -- including Merck’s new COVID-19 pill. Initial studies showed it was highly effective but new FDA studies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
afp.com

Articles inaccurately claim document reveals Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine deaths

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Online articles shared on social media claim a document released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed more than 1,200 deaths related to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in a 90-day period. But the pharmaceutical giant says the document does not indicate the fatalities are linked to vaccination, and it concludes the shots are safe -- a finding supported by US health authorities as well as clinical research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Business Journal

Thermo Fisher to manufacture Merck's Covid-19 pills in Canada

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has struck a deal with Merck & Co. to manufacture its experimental Covid-19 pills in Canada, Reuters reported Monday. Waltham-based Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO) will make the pill, an antiviral called molnupiravir, at its site in Ontario. Pills made at the facility will be for distribution in Canada and the U.K., plus some other global markets. Merck (NYSE: MRK) has three manufacturing sites in total for molnupiravir, but it also has a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) that will allow select manufacturers in 105 low- and middle-income countries to make generic versions of the pill.
PUBLIC HEALTH

