Washington Placing QB Kyle Allen On COVID-19 List

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Mike Garafolo, the Washington Football Team will place QB Kyle Allen on the COVID-19 list. Garafolo adds starting QB Taylor Heinicke is still on track to play this week...

